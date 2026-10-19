Man shot outside Buford Highway lounge, police say

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The Brief A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning outside Nollywood, a lounge on Buford Highway. Police identified the shooting victim as Pedro Rodriguez Alzurutt and a suspect as Ivan De La Rosa Mena, who was also found injured. Investigators impounded a vehicle as evidence and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A man was hospitalized after being shot outside a lounge on Buford Highway early Monday morning, according to Chamblee police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Nollywood, located at 4646 Buford Highway, around 2:57 a.m. on October 19 after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police identified the victim as Pedro Rodriguez Alzurutt, who suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators also identified Ivan De La Rosa Mena as a suspect in the incident. According to the report, De La Rosa Mena was found on the ground with a head injury and was receiving medical attention when officers arrived.

Witness describes confrontation outside lounge

What they're saying:

A security officer working at Nollywood told investigators she arrived for her shift around 2:40 a.m. and saw De La Rosa Mena being escorted out of the business because he appeared extremely intoxicated.

According to the witness, other security personnel instructed him to leave the property and go home.

The witness then went inside the lounge to help security officers manage patrons who remained inside.

While she was inside, Rodriguez Alzurutt was reportedly speaking with De La Rosa Mena in the parking lot.

The security officer told investigators she believed Rodriguez Alzurutt was attempting to calm the other man, although she could not understand their conversation because they were speaking Spanish.

She reported hearing one gunshot, followed by a pause and three additional shots.

When she returned outside, she saw De La Rosa Mena on the ground with a head injury and Rodriguez Alzurutt suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers arrived shortly afterward and provided medical assistance to both men.

Suspect hospitalized as investigation continues

What's next:

De La Rosa Mena was transported to Northside Hospital for treatment of his head injury.

According to the incident report, he was uncooperative with medical personnel and was given medication to allow doctors to continue evaluating his condition.

Investigators planned to interview him after his release from the hospital.

Police also impounded a red 2021 Kia Sorento and transported it to a police precinct, where it was secured in an evidence garage pending a search warrant.

A crime scene investigator responded to Northside Hospital to collect De La Rosa Mena's clothing as evidence.

The incident report does not specify what caused De La Rosa Mena's head injury, who fired the shots or whether any criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.