Man sentenced to life for sexually abusing 10-year-old in Fulton County

The Brief A Fulton County jury found Joseph Harris guilty of four counts of child molestation for repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in 2019. A judge sentenced Harris to life in prison with the possibility of parole following his conviction on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said Harris was on probation for armed robbery conspiracy and was responsible for caring for the child when the assaults occurred.



A man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Fulton County jury convicted him of repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl entrusted to his care, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that a jury found Joseph Harris guilty on Monday of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. Following the verdict, a judge sentenced Harris to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The abuse came to light on Sept. 15, 2019, when the victim’s mother contacted police to report that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted in their home. The child disclosed that Harris repeatedly abused her during periods when he was responsible for watching her, the district attorney's office said.

The assaults caused severe physical and emotional harm, including a medical condition that required surgery after a delayed diagnosis. Prosecutors noted that Harris, who was on probation at the time for a 2010 conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, denied the abuse and accused the child of lying.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Fani Willis commended the courage of the young victim and condemned Harris's actions.

"The defendant’s cruel and repeated sexual abuse of a child entrusted to his care is reprehensible, and he deserves every day of the sentence he received," Willis said. "This young girl and her mother showed tremendous courage throughout this ordeal and in their pursuit of justice, and I hope this verdict brings their family some peace after years of pain."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released Harris's age or disclosed his specific relationship to the victim's family beyond his caregiving duties.