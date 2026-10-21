Spray foam vapors lead to deadly Walker County fire, officials say

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The Brief Walker County fire officials identified the 38-year-old man who died in Tuesday's fire as Michael James Carney. Investigators determined an accidental flash fire ignited from spray foam insulation vapors in an enclosed building. Fire Marshal Jason Cruise clarified the incident was a sudden flash fire fueled by chemical fumes rather than an explosion as initially reported.



Walker County fire officials have identified a 38-year-old man who died Tuesday morning in an accidental fire sparked by spray foam insulation vapors.

What we know:

The incident happened on Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. on Alton Terrace Spur after a neighbor reported a fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a small detached building near the road.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered the body of 38-year-old Michael James Carney inside. A neighbor told investigators they saw Carney enter the building shortly before the fire started.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and stemmed from applying spray foam insulation in a small, enclosed space without adequate ventilation. Flammable vapors built up inside the confined area and ignited from an unconfirmed heat source.

Officials clarified that although the fire ignited rapidly and violently, it was an intense flash fire rather than an explosion. The incident marks Walker County's first fire-related fatality of the year.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the specific heat source that sparked the accumulated vapors.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Carney's exact cause of death.