Man claiming to be deaf wanted in Covington gas station theft, police say

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The Brief Covington police are trying to identify a man accused of committing a theft at a BP gas station along Highway 278. Witnesses told officers the suspect claimed to be deaf during the incident before getting away in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants.



Covington police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect who claimed to be deaf before escaping in an SUV earlier this month.

What we know:

The alleged theft happened around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the BP gas station located at 5224 US Highway 278 NE in Covington.

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene reported that the man claimed to be deaf during the encounter.

Following the incident, the man walked out to the parking lot and got away in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe as a passenger.

Surveillance photos released by the department show the suspect wearing a bright yellow short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and light-colored sneakers.

What we don't know:

Covington police have not publicly disclosed what specific items or money the suspect took from inside the gas station.

Authorities have also not identified the driver of the gold Chevrolet Tahoe or released a license plate number for the getaway vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft is urged to contact the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.

Tips can also be directed to Detective Tia Cupitt at 770-385-2149 or via email at Tia.cupitt@covingtonpolice.com, as well as Analyst Stacy Kelley at 770-385-2144 or Stacy.kelley@covingtonpolice.com.