Man arrested during Gordon County drug investigation, deputies say

article

The Brief Francisco Javier Fraire was arrested during a narcotics investigation along Highway 41 North in Gordon County. Fraire faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and giving a false name. Authorities said Fraire was reportedly previously deported as an aggravated felon, and ICE has issued an immigration detainer.



A Whitfield County man who was previously deported from the U.S. as an aggravated felon is back behind bars after being arrested during a narcotics operation in Gordon County, authorities said.

What we know:

Detectives with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting a narcotics investigation along Highway 41 North on Monday, when they encountered Francisco Javier Fraire. The sheriff's office said the encounter led to a separate arrest from their primary operation.

He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, giving a false name and date of birth and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators said that Fraire was reportedly previously deported from the United States as an aggravated felon. Following his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer on him. He remains in custody at the Gordon County Jail.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not disclosed details regarding the primary narcotics investigation.

Details regarding his previous aggravated felony conviction and prior deportation timeline have also not been released.