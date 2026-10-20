Legacy shops fight to stay rooted as South Downtown transforms

The Brief Historic South Downtown Atlanta is undergoing a major revitalization across a 16-block area, bringing new shops into long-vacant commercial spaces. Longstanding local businesses are fighting to retain their loyal customer base as new developments shift property locations and reshape the neighborhood. Business owners and long-time shoppers emphasize that keeping historic legacy shops is essential to preserving the community's authentic character.



A major revitalization effort across South Downtown Atlanta is transforming a 16-block historic district, forcing long-standing businesses to adapt while trying to hold onto their roots.

South Downtown Atlanta revitalization

What we know:

Downtown Atlanta, particularly South Downtown, is experiencing a commercial shift as new shops open across a 16-block historic center. The area was once plagued by high crime rates and quiet streets, but real estate developers have mapped out a new vision to revitalize the district.

The influx of new developments has forced legacy businesses to navigate shifting physical locations. Sunrise Fragrance, a neighborhood fixture for more than 25 years, has been forced to move three times in the past four years as property owners reconfigure local spaces. Its sister business, Taj Perfume, has operated in the district even longer.

Shoppers traveling from outside the city, including McDonough resident LaCrease Curtis, continue visiting South Downtown specifically to support long-time shopkeepers. "He was on the corner. They were pushing him to go to another space. Then he went," Curtis said, recalling how the fragrance shop was forced to move.

Business owners speak

What they're saying:

Shop owner Aziz Palas believes integrating established merchants into the new development plan is essential for the neighborhood's identity.

"It was dead of course and predominantly crime infested," Palas said regarding past conditions. "If we can infuse the old and the new together, we'll have a better vision for this neighborhood. There's no reason to disregard customers who have been here for 30 years."

Other long-term business owners point out that safety and accessible parking are critical for sustaining commercial growth. Lane Teilhaber, whose family business Friedman's Shoes has operated downtown for 97 years, noted an increased police presence in the area.

"For a long time, it was us and the homeless," Teilhaber said. "Keep it safe, places for people to park, that's what killed the Underground back in the day, people will come back if you give them a reason."

Gentrification and community impact

Local perspective:

For dedicated shoppers like Curtis, who previously witnessed gentrification after moving from Harlem, New York, the neighborhood's evolution brings a mix of optimism and concern.

"It's nice to have new businesses come in but you have to support the ones that have been loyal to the community," Curtis said. "It was hard for businesses to stay in the community for so many years and residents. So, is he going to make it? Oh, yeah. He's very resilient."

Future business survival

What we don't know:

Property developers have not confirmed whether future rent protections or designated commercial spaces will be established to help legacy businesses remain in South Downtown.

It remains unclear how many historic small businesses will successfully navigate the ongoing construction and rising commercial costs.