Arrest made after 3 adults shot outside high school in Augusta

The Brief Deputies arrested Aiyana Lane after three adults were shot outside Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta on Saturday evening. Investigators said Lane pulled a gun and fired toward another female following a physical fight broken up by bystanders. Paramedics took all three victims to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. School officials said no students were injured.



A suspect was arrested Saturday evening after pulling a gun and shooting three adults outside an Augusta high school, according to authorities.

What we know:

It happened around 6:05 p.m. outside Lucy C. Laney High School on Laney Walker Boulevard in the tailgate area. It happened after the school's homecoming football game in the school's parking lot, school officials said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office received multiple emergency calls reporting a shooting with multiple victims.

Investigators learned that a physical fight broke out between the suspect, identified as Aiyana Lane, and another female. Bystanders stepped in and separated the two individuals, the sheriff's office said.

Following the altercation, Lane pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot in the direction of the person she had been fighting, deputies added.

The gunfire hit three people. Emergency medical crews took all three victims to hospitals for treatment. They all had non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. No students were injured, according to school leadership.

Deputies took Lane into custody at the scene and recovered the weapon. Lane was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, third-degree cruelty to children and carrying weapons within school safety zones, at school functions, or on a bus or other transportation furnished by a school.

A Richmond County School System Police officer also sustained injuries while responding to a separate altercation during the emergency response, according to school officials. School leadership added that the medical personnel evaluated the officer, who is recovering well.

What they're saying:

Lucy Craft Laney Comprehensive High School Principal Marvin Washington sent a letter to families expressing deep disappointment over the incident following an otherwise successful homecoming.

"In an effort to keep you informed, I want to make you aware of a serious incident that occurred following our homecoming football game," Washington wrote. "While we had a wonderful homecoming event, I am deeply disappointed to report that an incident took place in our tailgating area during what should have been a continued celebration."

Washington clarified that the three people injured by gunfire were adults and confirmed that no students were involved in the shooting.

"According to information available at this time, three adults sustained injuries during the incident," Washington said. "No students were involved in the shooting; however, an RCSS Police officer was injured while responding to a separate altercation during the response. The officer was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and is reportedly doing well."

He emphasized that school administration and law enforcement will increase security presence as classes resume.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities," Washington added. "Violence has NO place on our campus, and we remain committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every student. We will have additional safety personnel and support staff on campus Monday as we transition back to school."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the three victims.

Deputies have not confirmed whether Lane or the victims are students enrolled at the school.

Officials have not confirmed whether the shooting occurred during or following a school-sponsored athletic event.

What you can do:

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to call investigators at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020. Tipsters can remain anonymous.