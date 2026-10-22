Lawmakers, parents demand rollback of 30% Medicaid cut for autism therapy

The Brief Lawmakers, foster parents and therapy providers gathered Thursday to demand Amerigroup roll back a 30% rate cut for autism therapy. The Medicaid contractor implemented the reimbursement reduction on Sept. 1, affecting care for foster and adoptive children. State Sen. Brian Strickland called the sudden cuts indefensible and urged state leaders to review network adequacy for vulnerable children.



State lawmakers, foster parents and healthcare providers gathered Thursday at the State Capitol to demand action following sudden cuts to Medicaid-funded autism therapy.

Amerigroup autism therapy rate cuts

What we know:

Amerigroup, Georgia's Medicaid contractor for children in foster care and those adopted out of foster care, implemented a 30% rate cut for applied behavior analysis therapy on Sept. 1.

Molly Jones, an ABA provider and mother of a non-speaking autistic child named Cora, spoke out during a news conference Thursday.

"We've definitely seen a huge difference in her communication," Jones said. "She was completely non-speaking when she was first diagnosed with autism."

Jones warned that the reduced reimbursement rates create an unsustainable environment for state providers and jeopardize critical developmental services.

"You spend that much time making meaningful, meaningful steps, and seeing improvements and then to, to see the access kind of get taken away, is a really scary thought," Jones said.

State Sen. Brian Strickland, a McDonough Republican and candidate for state attorney general who has a child with autism, joined parents and providers to oppose the cuts. Strickland noted that Amerigroup is solely responsible for providing care to the state's foster care population.

"Every child with autism needs our support, but it's especially disturbing that Amerigroup decided to abruptly cut services," he said.

Lawmakers and care providers demanded that Amerigroup immediately reverse the 30% rate cuts and stop dropping providers until a comprehensive state review proves children maintain adequate access to necessary care.

"It is indefensible to cut these rates without at least providing adequate notice and opportunity for the state to review network adequacy for our children served by Medicaid," Strickland added.

Amerigroup response status

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to Amerigroup for comment regarding the demands to roll back the Sept. 1 rate cuts, but have not yet heard back.

State network review

What's next:

Lawmakers and providers are pressing state officials to review provider network adequacy to ensure foster children continue receiving required Medicaid autism therapy.