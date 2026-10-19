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It’s not Halloween without a stop at this Georgia horror superstore

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published October 19, 2026 11:11 AM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 11:11 AM EDT
Halloween is in full swing at AllStar Halloween
Halloween is in full swing at AllStar Halloween

Halloween is in full swing at AllStar Halloween

Halloween is in full swing at All Star Halloween in Calhoun, where costumes, masks, spooky decorations and horror movie collectibles are available year-round. Good Day Atlanta takes viewers inside the Halloween superstore for a frighteningly funny visit featuring a Ghostface costume celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Scream," surprise appearances by Beavis and Butt-Head and plenty of laughs. From classic horror masks to elaborate costumes and unusual collectibles, All Star Halloween offers something for fans of all ages.

The Brief

    • AllStar Halloween is a year-round Halloween superstore packed with masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles, all coming from the industry’s top names.
    • Scott Lunsford founded the store in Calhoun, which has become a destination for horror fans.
    • AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and regular store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

CALHOUN, Ga. - Costumes? They got ‘em. Inflatables? They got ‘em. Animatronics? They got ‘em.

A true love for Halloween? Oh, you better believe they’ve got that!

Scott Lunsford and the team at AllStar Halloween have become part of the Good Day Atlanta family, welcoming us in for spooky seasonal fun since 2023. And now that we’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, we decided we needed to take another drive up to Calhoun to check out this year’s hottest costumes and decor.

In case you’ve never visited or seen it featured in our show, AllStar Halloween is a year-round Halloween superstore, packed with masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles, all coming from the industry’s top names. Lunsford says his store is more than just a place to shop — it’s a destination for horror fans. To that end, he often brings in genre icons for appearances and displays rare signed items from his own memorabilia collection.

AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and regular store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. For more information on the store, click here. And click the video player in this article to see what kind of Halloween fun we got into this year! 

Paul Milliken visits AllStar Halloween in Calhoun
Paul Milliken visits AllStar Halloween in Calhoun

Paul Milliken visits AllStar Halloween in Calhoun

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visits AllStar Halloween in Calhoun, where Halloween is celebrated year-round and last-minute shoppers can find everything from costumes and masks to decorations. Milliken gets into the holiday spirit by dressing as Elton John, while store owner Scott Lunsford shows off the shop's wide selection of costumes and movie-quality clothing. 

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.

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