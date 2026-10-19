It’s not Halloween without a stop at this Georgia horror superstore

The Brief AllStar Halloween is a year-round Halloween superstore packed with masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles, all coming from the industry’s top names. Scott Lunsford founded the store in Calhoun, which has become a destination for horror fans. AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and regular store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.



Costumes? They got ‘em. Inflatables? They got ‘em. Animatronics? They got ‘em.

A true love for Halloween? Oh, you better believe they’ve got that!

Scott Lunsford and the team at AllStar Halloween have become part of the Good Day Atlanta family, welcoming us in for spooky seasonal fun since 2023. And now that we’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, we decided we needed to take another drive up to Calhoun to check out this year’s hottest costumes and decor.

In case you’ve never visited or seen it featured in our show, AllStar Halloween is a year-round Halloween superstore, packed with masks, costumes, decor, animatronics, and collectibles, all coming from the industry’s top names. Lunsford says his store is more than just a place to shop — it’s a destination for horror fans. To that end, he often brings in genre icons for appearances and displays rare signed items from his own memorabilia collection.

AllStar Halloween is located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun, and regular store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. For more information on the store, click here. And click the video player in this article to see what kind of Halloween fun we got into this year!