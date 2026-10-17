Hunter finds skeletal remains in Pickens County woods, deputies say

The Brief A hunter discovered partial skeletal remains in a wooded area near Piedmont Mountainside Hospital on Wednesday. Detectives and Alpha Team K9 Search & Rescue located additional skeletal remains Saturday during an expanded search. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with processing the scene as forensic testing begins to identify the individual.



A hunter's discovery of partial skeletal remains in a wooded area has prompted an expanded search and a state-assisted investigation, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies stated that the discovery was made in the woods off Highway 515 near Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

The hunter came across the partial skeletal remains, leading detectives on a search to recover the rest.

On Saturday, detectives resumed their search with help from Alpha Team K9 Search & Rescue. During the operation, search teams located additional skeletal remains connected to the initial discovery.

The Pickens Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist with processing the scene and handling the evidence.

What we don't know:

The person's identity, gender, and approximate age have not been determined.

Investigators have not established the cause or manner of death.

Authorities have not disclosed how long the remains had been in the wooded area or indicated whether foul play is suspected.

What's next:

Investigators are sending the remains for specialized forensic testing to help establish the individual’s identity and determine how the person died.

Sheriff's officials urged the community to avoid speculation and unverified claims while forensic scientists work on the case, noting that testing will take time.