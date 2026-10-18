Hunger strike at Georgia Capitol targets ICE center conditions

The Brief About a dozen protesters are participating in a 24-hour hunger strike outside the Georgia State Capitol to support detainees at the Folkston ICE Processing Center. Demonstrators plan to camp outside the Capitol overnight before finishing their hunger strike at 9 a.m. Monday. Homeland Security officials denied claims of poor conditions, stating detainees receive proper food, water, medical care and legal access.



About a dozen protesters started a 24-hour hunger strike outside the Georgia State Capitol to stand in solidarity with immigrant detainees held at the Folkston ICE Processing Center.

What we know:

Protesters gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol building to support immigrants held inside the Folkston ICE Processing Center.

Organizers said participants plan to remain outside the Capitol building all night.

They intend to conclude their hunger strike at 9 a.m. Monday.

What they're saying:

Miles Weatherington, a community organizer participating in the rally, said the group feels the center dehumanizes people and wants the facility completely shut down.

"In many ways, this hunger strike is a hunger strike for all of us," Weatherington said. "Demanding full rights for all immigrants, and an end to detention, an end to funding of ICE."

Weatherington added that the group called the 24-hour demonstration to send support and resistance to those inside.

"An end to the Folkston ICE processing center, a complete end to it, a release of all immigrants there," Weatherington said.

Weatherington stated that the effort impacts all working-class people, whether documented or undocumented, born in the country or elsewhere. He noted his primary objective is to raise awareness.

"The goal is really just to continue spreading the message of what's going on behind the bars," Weatherington said.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security denied claims of poor conditions at the facility.

Officials stated that allegations of subprime conditions at the Folkston Detention Center are false.

"All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers," the DHS spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether state lawmakers or federal representatives plan to meet with the hunger strike participants during their Capitol protest.