How Atlanta Public Schools works to protect students on daily bus routes

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how technology, training and maintenance are working together to keep students safe. Some upgrades align with Addy's Law, which raises fines to $1,000 for drivers passing stopped school buses. The district transports roughly 24,000 students daily across more than 2 million miles annually.



Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is showcasing what it takes to help keep tens of thousands of students safe during its daily bus trips.

What we know:

APS transports about 24,000 students each day, with its vehicles logging over 2 million miles per year. District leaders say keeping students safe remains their top priority.

This school year, districts across the state must comply with Addy's Law, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2024. The law is named after Adalynn Pierce, a Henry County elementary student who was killed while crossing the road to catch her bus.

What they're saying:

Addy's Law increases the fine to $1,000 for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

APS Executive Director of Transportation Adam Johnson said the law places a heavier emphasis on routing to ensure right-hand stops, so children do not have to cross traffic to get to their bus.

Exterior cameras activate when a bus extends its stop arm.

The system records approaching and departing vehicles before transmitting data to a third party that relays it to law enforcement.

Inside the vehicles, a newly upgraded fleet features live-stream capabilities, allowing officials to monitor conditions in real time during emergencies.

Mechanics inspect every bus every 20 days, and drivers receive regular reinforcement in defensive driving tactics.

Johnson said the district has turned over about half of its fleet, adding many new buses.

Parents can track their children's bus routes in real time through the "Here Comes the Bus" app and are asked to report any glitches so officials can correct them quickly.

District leaders also encourage parents to discuss safe bus practices with their children.

What we don't know:

Atlanta Public Schools has not said how much the new buses and camera upgrades cost, or what funding source covered the technology. District officials have also not shared a timeline for replacing the remaining half of the older bus fleet.