Henry County detention officer arrested on multiple felony charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County detention officer faces multiple felony charges following an arrest by his own agency.
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigation
What we know:
The Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Officer Kwamir Jamal Duncan on four felony charges stemming from allegations of misconduct.
Duncan faces two counts of violation of oath of office and two counts of first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee.
Ongoing misconduct investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released specific details regarding the timeline of events or the circumstances surrounding the allegations.
Authorities said additional details are being withheld to protect the ongoing investigative process.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Henry County Sheriff's Office Communications Specialist S. Kaye Gibson, who provided details in a press release.