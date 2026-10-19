Henry County detention officer arrested on multiple felony charges

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The Brief Detention Officer Kwamir Jamal Duncan faces four felony charges following an internal investigation. The Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested the officer on oath violation and sexual contact charges. Authorities are withholding additional details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.



A Henry County detention officer faces multiple felony charges following an arrest by his own agency.

Henry County Sheriff's Office investigation

What we know:

The Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Officer Kwamir Jamal Duncan on four felony charges stemming from allegations of misconduct.

Duncan faces two counts of violation of oath of office and two counts of first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee.

Ongoing misconduct investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released specific details regarding the timeline of events or the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Authorities said additional details are being withheld to protect the ongoing investigative process.