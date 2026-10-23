Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich have a little fun with 'Murder'

The Brief The new thriller "A Talent for Murder" stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as legendary writer Patricia Highsmith. Recent Tony Award winner Alden Ehrenreich co-stars as the young man sent to Highsmith’s Switzerland retreat to convince her to write another novel featuring her legendary character, Tom Ripley. "A Talent for Murder" opens exclusively in theatres on Friday, October 23rd from Bleecker Street.



It’s perhaps the most appropriately titled film of the year.

"A Talent for Murder" stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as legendary writer Patricia Highsmith — a woman who, indeed, had a true talent for plotting murder. Highsmith’s novels "Strangers on a Train" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" are among the most influential thrillers in literary history — and in the new Anton Corbijn-directed film, Highsmith’s fiction and reality begin to blur into one very dangerous game.

"A Talent for Murder" co-stars recent Tony Award winner Alden Ehrenreich as the young man sent to Highsmith’s Switzerland retreat to convince her to write another Ripley novel. Olivia Cooke also stars as the young woman whom Ehrenreich’s character meets — where else? — on a train.

"A Talent for Murder" opens exclusively in theatres on Friday, October 23rd from Bleecker Street— for more information on the film, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich just ahead of the film’s release.