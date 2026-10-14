Hazmat response underway off Bethany Road in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. - First responders are assisting the Newton County Fire Department at a home off Bethany Road regarding a potential hazardous materials incident.
Newton County hazardous response
What we know:
Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office are currently helping the Newton County Fire Department at a home located off Bethany Road. Officials are responding to reports of a possible meth lab at the scene, though those reports have not been confirmed.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic is extremely slow around Skylar Drive.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed whether hazardous materials or active drug manufacturing are present inside the home. It is also unknown if anyone has been injured or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Newton County Sheriff's Office Communications Manager Caitlin Jett, and the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website.