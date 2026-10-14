Hazmat response underway off Bethany Road in Newton County

The Brief Firefighters and deputies are at a home off Bethany Road for a potential hazardous materials situation. Authorities are looking into reports of a possible meth lab, but the report remains unconfirmed. The Newton County Sheriff's Office has directed all media inquiries to the fire department.



First responders are assisting the Newton County Fire Department at a home off Bethany Road regarding a potential hazardous materials incident.

Newton County hazardous response

What we know:

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office are currently helping the Newton County Fire Department at a home located off Bethany Road. Officials are responding to reports of a possible meth lab at the scene, though those reports have not been confirmed.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic is extremely slow around Skylar Drive.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether hazardous materials or active drug manufacturing are present inside the home. It is also unknown if anyone has been injured or if any arrests have been made.