Georgia tax revenues September: State net collections up 2.3%
ATLANTA - Georgia’s net tax revenues grew by 2.3% in September, bringing total collections to $3.34 billion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
Revenue growth driven by sales tax
By the numbers:
Georgia net tax collections rose by $76.7 million compared to last September, when state revenues reached $3.27 billion. Year-to-date collections stand at $8.41 billion, reflecting a 2.9% increase over the same three-month period last year.
Sales tax gains offset income drops
What we know:
Gross sales and use tax collections expanded by 8.6% to reach $1.73 billion. Net sales tax revenue rose 13.3% to $839.8 million, aided by a $62.2 million drop in refund payouts. Local governments received $880.4 million in adjusted sales tax distributions, up 12.8% from last year.
Individual income tax collections fell 4.1% to $1.42 billion. Withholding payments dropped 5.1% to $62 million, while income tax refunds increased 28.1%. However, individual estimated tax payments saw a 15.3% jump.
Corporate income tax revenues climbed 5.9% to nearly $37.9 million above last year’s total. Estimated corporate payments jumped 32%, offsetting a 45.3% decline in return payments and a 66.7% increase in corporate refunds. Motor fuel tax collections dropped slightly by 0.2%, while motor vehicle tag and title fees increased 22.1%. Title Ad Valorem Tax collections fell 11.9%.
Future budget outlook remains under review
What we don't know:
State officials have not yet indicated whether current revenue growth rates will impact mid-year budget allocations or future tax policy proposals.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Gov. Brian Kemp’s Communications Office.