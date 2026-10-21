Georgia secretary of state answers voters’ early voting questions

The Brief Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said nearly 1.2 million Georgians had voted early at the time of his interview, about 8% to 10% ahead of the same point in 2022. He urged voters to check their registration and polling information on Georgia’s My Voter Page before heading to the polls. Raffensperger said voters who recently moved or don’t see their names on the voter list should ask poll workers about their options, including provisional ballots.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger answered viewer questions live on FOX Local on Wednesday afternoon about early voting, voter identification, recent moves and election-night results as turnout approached 1.2 million.

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How many people have voted early?

At the time of the interview, 1,199,744 ballots had been cast, Raffensperger said. That was about 8% to 10% ahead of the same point in the 2022 governor’s race, despite one fewer day of early voting because of Columbus Day.

What might be driving the turnout?

Raffensperger pointed to voter confidence in the system. He cited citizenship checks conducted in 2022, 2024 and 2026, saying fewer than 200 names were referred to local prosecutors and the Justice Department. He also cited a state audit that rated Georgia’s voter list 99.9% accurate.

Are counties keeping lines moving?

Some locations had lines on the first day, but counties opened additional precincts. Raffensperger described busy voting sites in Dawson and Habersham counties.

What should voters bring and check before heading out?

Bring a driver’s license and check Georgia’s My Voter Page to confirm registration and find the correct voting location. The page also lists early voting locations and provides sample ballots. Georgia accepts several types of photo ID.

What if a voter recently moved or just registered?

Check registration status on My Voter Page. If information has not updated, Raffensperger advised voters to go to their polling place and ask about voting provisionally while officials verify their registration.

Georgia’s election guidance says voters who believe they are registered in the county but are not on the voter list may request a provisional ballot.

Why do poll workers write down a voter’s name after scanning an ID?

The handwritten record provides another way to verify voters and creates a paper trail. Raffensperger called the added step "belts and suspenders."

When will voters see election results?

Raffensperger estimated that early-voting results, which could account for more than half of ballots cast, would be reported about an hour after polls close. He expected absentee results by 8 p.m., while close races could take longer to resolve.

The Source Information for the above story came from a live Q&A with the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Oct. 21.

mvp.sos.ga.gov

Georgia Secretary of State