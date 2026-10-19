Georgia receives federal grant to improve child care nutrition

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The Brief Georgia is one of five states receiving federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve nutrition in child care programs. The three-year initiative, called REFRESH, will provide training, educational resources and a pilot program to child care facilities statewide. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning will partner with the University of Georgia to promote healthier eating habits among young children.



Georgia is among five states selected to receive new federal funding aimed at improving nutrition and encouraging healthy eating habits among children attending child care facilities.

What we know:

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will support a three-year initiative called REFRESH, which stands for Real Education, Foods, Recipes and Environments Supporting Health.

The project is designed to help child care providers improve meal quality and introduce nutrition practices that encourage children to develop healthier eating habits at an early age.

DECAL partners with University of Georgia

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, known as DECAL, will work with the University of Georgia to implement the initiative at early learning facilities across the state.

The partnership will provide child care professionals with training, educational materials and practical guidance on meeting federal nutrition requirements and dietary guidelines.

The project also includes a pilot program intended to help participating facilities put the recommended nutrition practices into action.

Program focuses on lifelong healthy eating habits

Dig deeper:

The REFRESH initiative emphasizes the importance of establishing healthy eating patterns during early childhood, when food preferences and dietary habits begin to develop.

By providing child care facilities with additional resources and support, state officials hope to make nutritious meals a more consistent part of children's daily routines.

The three-year effort will focus on helping providers incorporate nutrition education and healthier food choices into their programs while meeting established dietary standards.

The initiative is supported through the USDA's Child and Adult Care Food Program, which helps eligible child care and adult care facilities provide nutritious meals and snacks.

DECAL Nutrition Services Director Tamika Boone said the funding will help providers support children during a critical stage of development.

The grant was announced Oct. 11. A specific dollar amount was not included in DECAL's announcement.