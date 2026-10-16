GBI probing officer-involved shooting on Yukon Road in Gilmer County

The Brief A man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies in Gilmer County Friday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting near Ellijay. Road closures on Yukon Road remain active while law enforcement works the scene.



Deputies took a man into custody Friday afternoon after a shootout led to an intense search along Yukon Road near Ellijay, officials said.

Gilmer County shootout investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Yukon Road on Friday afternoon and exchanged gunfire with a man who ran into a nearby wooded area.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office ordered a road closure between Shepherd Road and Scarlet Drive, instructing residents to avoid the area.

Authorities took the man into custody by 3:46 p.m., confirming all responding deputies are safe.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Yukon Road road closure details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the man in custody or detailed what led up to the initial confrontation with deputies.

Authorities have not yet stated whether anyone sustained injuries during the shooting, nor have they given an estimated time for when Yukon Road will reopen.