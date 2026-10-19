Gainesville child abuse arrest: Father jailed after 5-month-old injured

The Brief Police made a Gainesville child abuse arrest after a 19-year-old father allegedly sexually battered his 5-month-old infant daughter. Doctors placed the 5-month-old girl into intensive care with severe trauma before medical teams transferred her to a specialized children's hospital. Responding officers purchased gasoline for the victim's mother after the jailed suspect refused to provide her with travel money.



Gainesville police arrested 19-year-old Ulices Aldaco after medical staff discovered catastrophic physical injuries on his 5-month-old daughter, leaving the infant fighting for life in intensive care.

Gainesville police jail father

What we know:

Aldaco faces felony charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated stalking and cruelty to children following an investigation by the Gainesville Police Department.

Jail records show officers booked Aldaco on Oct. 9, and he remains held behind bars without bond.

Infant hospitalized with trauma

The backstory:

The infant's mother initially noticed the child appeared unwell before discovering severe physical trauma during a diaper change.

"The mother believed that had observed the child in what we would call a a sick state," Capt. Kevin Holbrook said. "Upon further investigation, the mother noticed while changing the child's diaper that there was a trauma."

The mother rushed the baby to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where emergency doctors uncovered extreme physical injuries.

Medical personnel subsequently transferred the infant to another children's hospital, where she continues to receive critical care.

Investigators assist stranded mother

What they're saying:

Police leadership described the case as one of the most disturbing incidents local investigators have encountered in decades.

"It's sick. It's just downright sick," Holbrook said, describing Aldaco as "just an individual like I would describe as a monster."

Holbrook emphasized the child's grave medical state.

"This is a child that, very well could possibly still lose their life, but, you know, to have a five month old put into intensive care because of sexual trauma is is just absolutely gruesome," Holbrook said.

When the mother asked Aldaco for travel funds to reach the hospital, he refused to help.

"She asked him for money to get to the hospital, to get gas in her car," Holbrook said. "And even in custody, he would not give her money to drive to the hospital."

Gainesville investigators stepped in to fill the mother's fuel tank so she could remain at her daughter's bedside.

Detectives pursue forensic investigation

What's next:

Detectives are partnering with the local district attorney's office and examining forensic evidence to determine if additional criminal offenses occurred.

"Hopefully we can get what this family deserves and put this sick individual where he needs to be for, hopefully, the rest of his life," Holbrook said.

Hall County case questions remain

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the specialized children's hospital currently treating the five-month-old victim.

Officials have not stated whether investigators expect to file additional charges as forensics are reviewed.