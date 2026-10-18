Four injured in Monroe shooting as police seek suspects

The Brief Police are investigating a late-night shooting on Parkway Place in Monroe that left four people injured Saturday. Three victims arrived at Piedmont Walton Hospital on their own, while EMS transported a fourth victim. Authorities have not identified any suspects or determined what led to the gunfire involving multiple shooters.



Monroe police are searching for answers after four people were shot during a disturbance late Saturday night on Parkway Place.

What we know:

Officers went to the 300 block of Parkway Place around 11:59 p.m. Saturday to handle a disturbing the peace complaint.

While driving to the scene, dispatchers warned officers that someone had been shot.

Investigators determined multiple shooters opened fire and wounded four people.

Three of the victims drove themselves to Piedmont Walton Hospital, and Walton County EMS transported the fourth victim to the same hospital.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released the identities or current medical conditions of the four victims.

Police have also not identified any suspects or confirmed what triggered the shooting.