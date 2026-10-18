Four injured in Monroe shooting as police seek suspects
MONROE, Ga. - Monroe police are searching for answers after four people were shot during a disturbance late Saturday night on Parkway Place.
What we know:
Officers went to the 300 block of Parkway Place around 11:59 p.m. Saturday to handle a disturbing the peace complaint.
While driving to the scene, dispatchers warned officers that someone had been shot.
Investigators determined multiple shooters opened fire and wounded four people.
Three of the victims drove themselves to Piedmont Walton Hospital, and Walton County EMS transported the fourth victim to the same hospital.
What we don't know:
Detectives have not released the identities or current medical conditions of the four victims.
Police have also not identified any suspects or confirmed what triggered the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monroe Police Department, which detailed the incident in an official statement.