First frost advisory issued as fall chill sweeps North Georgia

The Brief Fall weather officially arrived across North Georgia Saturday morning, dropping temperatures roughly 20 degrees cooler than Friday. Gusty north-northwest winds up to 25 mph will remain elevated through the afternoon, causing sporadic power outages in the mountains. The season's first Frost Advisory is in effect for nine Northeast Georgia mountain counties Saturday night into Sunday morning.



Fall weather has officially taken hold across North Georgia, bringing gusty winds, afternoon highs capped in the 60s, and the season's first Frost Advisory for the Northeast Georgia mountains.

Weekend highs stay in the 60s after week in the 80s

What we know:

A cold front pushed through the region, sweeping away a week of temperatures well into the 80s and replacing them with brisk conditions in the 40s and 50s.

In Atlanta, morning temperatures sat at 49 degrees with north-northwest winds sustained at 16 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph. Across the surrounding areas, morning temperatures started at 46 degrees in Blairsville and Carrollton, 49 degrees in Newnan, and 50 degrees in Athens.

High pressure is building in behind the departing front, bringing plenty of sunshine across North Georgia throughout Saturday. Despite the clear skies, daytime highs will only warm into the 60s.

First Frost Advisory of the season

Dig deeper:

With winds calming and skies staying clear, temperatures will tumble rapidly overnight. Northeast Georgia is under its first Frost Advisory of the season Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark across higher elevations by sunrise Sunday. The advisory covers nine counties including, Fannin, Gilmer, Dawson, Union, Lumpkin, Towns, White, Rabun and Habersham counties.

Residents in these counties should bring potted plants indoors or cover any outdoor vegetation that is susceptible to frost or freezing temperatures.

Gusty winds and mountain power outages

Elevated breezes will linger across the region through Saturday afternoon.

Morning wind speeds registered at 25 mph in Atlanta, 13 mph in Gainesville, and 11 mph in Canton. The gusty conditions contributed to sporadic power outages across the Northeast Georgia mountains, where utility crews are working to restore service.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmation yet on whether patchy frost will extend down into lower-elevation northern metro suburbs over the next few nights.

It's unclear how many people will be impacted by wind-related power outages over the weekend.

Cold nights settle in through early workweek

What's next:

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the weekend, with cold overnight lows expected tonight and into the start of the workweek.