Firefighters rescue person trapped 20 feet under collapsed porch

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The Brief Firefighters pulled a person to safety after a concrete porch gave way Friday night, dropping them into a 20-foot hole in Oglethorpe County. Crews had to clear heavy chunks of loose concrete dangling above the victim before setting up ropes and ladders to pull them out. Responders brought the injured person up in a rescue basket and cut through a basement wall to reach a waiting ambulance.



Firefighters rescued a person Friday night after a concrete porch gave way, causing them to fall into a hole roughly 20 feet deep, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Athens-Clarke County firefighters were called out to neighboring Oglethorpe County on Friday night to help local crews with a tricky rescue.

When responders arrived, they found someone trapped about 20 feet below ground level after the porch collapsed, according to a department press release. Unstable concrete was directly above the person's head, requiring crews to remove the loose material first to protect both the victim and rescue crews.

Firefighters carefully chipped away and removed the loose concrete above to prevent another collapse. They then used a ladder to anchor a rope and pulley system over the opening, officials said.

Responders secured the injured person into a protective rescue basket, hoisted them up from the pit and guided them through a hole cut into the home's basement wall where paramedics were waiting.

An Oglethorpe County ambulance rushed the person to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Athens-Clarke County and Oglethorpe County firefighters work to extricate a person who fell into a 20-foot hole after a concrete porch collapsed on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Responders used ladders, ropes, and a Stokes basket to pull the patient to safety. (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Fire Department/Oglethorpe County EMS)

What they're saying:

Athens-Clarke County Fire Chief Nate Moss credited cooperation between the two county agencies for getting the patient out safely.

"This incident highlights the importance of specialized training, sound decision-making, and coordination between agencies when responding to complex technical rescues," Moss said. "I commend our Crews and all responding personnel for their professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to patient and responder safety. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our partners in Oglethorpe County during this challenging incident."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the person’s name, age, or medical condition.

Officials have also not disclosed the home's address or explained what caused the porch and underlying ground to collapse.