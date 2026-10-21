Fire damages Canton home; occupants escape, dog missing

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Cherokee Fire Department

The Brief Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to the rest of the home. No injuries were reported; one dog is still missing. Investigators are working to determine the cause.



A fire broke out at a home on North Etowah Drive in Canton shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 21, spreading from the garage to the main level and attic, Cherokee Fire said. Everyone inside escaped safely, but one dog remained unaccounted for.

Fire contained to part of home

The first crews to arrive from Station 9 found heavy fire in the garage, with flames extending to the main level and attic. Firefighters made an aggressive attack and kept the fire from spreading through the rest of the house.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services reminded residents to check smoke detectors annually and change their batteries. The department said smoke detectors save lives.