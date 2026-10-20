FEMA launches online option to buy flood insurance policies

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The Brief FEMA rolled out a new self-service tool on Floodsmart.gov that allows homeowners to buy federal flood insurance directly online. The option is open to property owners in nearly 22,700 participating communities, including about 68,500 policyholders across Georgia. Users can get a property quote in minutes and choose to finish buying online or transfer the details to a local insurance agent.



Georgia homeowners and renters can now buy federal flood insurance directly online through a new digital tool launched by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

What we know:

The self-service tool is available through Floodsmart.gov and works for anyone living in roughly 22,700 communities nationwide that take part in the National Flood Insurance Program.

To use the tool, property owners plug in basic details about their building to get an estimate. From there, users can either finish the purchase online in a few minutes or hand the quote over to an insurance agent. The site also provides contact info for three licensed local agents for people who prefer working with someone directly.

Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the country, but standard homeowners insurance usually doesn't cover flood damage. In Georgia alone, the NFIP covers about 68,500 policyholders representing roughly $20 billion in coverage.

What they're saying:

FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said the goal is to cut down on paperwork and make it easier for people to get covered before storms hit.

"I’ve seen firsthand how floodwaters devastate American communities," Hamilton said. "We are making it easier for people to reduce their financial risk and protect what they’ve spent their lives building. With this new digital tool, you can get a quote and buy a flood insurance policy in a matter of minutes."

What you can do:

Residents can check their community's eligibility, calculate rates, or buy a policy online at FloodSmart.gov/policy-quote. Keep in mind that standard National Flood Insurance Program policies typically have a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.