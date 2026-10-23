Ex-Walker County deputy accused of leaking bodycam video, criminal files

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The Brief A former Walker County sheriff’s deputy was arrested following an investigation into the misuse of state crime databases and leaked records, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. State investigators added that the former deputy illegally accessed criminal histories through GCIC and distributed body camera video and photos from active cases. The suspect faces multiple charges, including computer theft, computer trespass and violation of oath of office.



A former Walker County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after allegedly misusing state crime databases and distributing materials from active cases, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

GBI agents arrested 33-year-old Amadou Diaw of LaFayette on Thursday and booked him into the Walker County Jail. Diaw was charged with unauthorized disclosure of criminal history record information, computer theft, computer trespass, violation of oath of office and misdemeanor obstruction.

The investigation began on Sept. 30 when the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to look into allegations that Diaw was improperly using the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) system to pull criminal history records.

During the investigation, the GBI said agents found that Diaw illegally accessed and obtained criminal history files through GCIC. Investigators also revealed that Diaw allegedly distributed body camera footage and photographs from active law enforcement investigations.

What we don't know:

State authorities have not disclosed what specific cases, files, or individuals were improperly accessed.

The GBI has also not revealed who received the distributed body camera footage and photographs, nor have officials confirmed a motive behind the unauthorized access.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the GBI Tip Line at 800-597-TIPS (8477), submit details online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or download the "See Something, Send Something" mobile application.