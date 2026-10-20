Emory University museum is home to a 4,000-year-old mummy

The Brief Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum is home to a vast Ancient Egyptian collection, including an Old Kingdom mummy. Experts say the mummy is more than 4,000 years old and that medical imaging has revealed the bones of a young man who died in his 30s. Researchers also scraped plaque from the mummy’s teeth using dental tools to analyze his ancient diet.



It’s the season for mummy movies — and if Boris Karloff and Brendan Fraser just aren’t enough for you this Halloween, we’ve got the real thing resting peacefully right here in Atlanta.

Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum is home to a vast Ancient Egyptian collection, including an Old Kingdom mummy which experts say is more than 4,000 years old. It’s the museum's longest-tenured resident, having arrived at the Atlanta institution back around 1920. And while he remains completely covered by linen wrappings, it turns out the mummy has a lot to say.

"We have a great relationship with Emory University Hospital, they’re close by us here on campus, and after-hours we were lucky enough to be able to take him and actually all of our mummies [to be] imaged," says egyptologist and provenance researcher Dr. Annie Stanley. "They’ve undergone X-ray and CAT scan."

Stanley says scans provided a fascinating look beneath the linen, revealing the bones of a young man who died in his 30s. And science didn't stop at medical imaging; researchers scraped plaque from the mummy’s teeth using dental tools to analyze his ancient diet. The results revealed a heavily cereal-based diet, typical of the era.

When asked about displaying human remains at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, Dr. Shanley says ancient Egyptian mummies serve a vital purpose.

"I think they are great ambassadors for their culture," she says. "It’s an easy access point for people to become interested in them and the culture that produced them. And as with his diet, we can learn such amazing things from these mummies."

By blending ancient preservation with modern medical science, Atlanta’s oldest resident continues to achieve a special kind of immortality — reaching out from the past to educate curious minds today.

The Michael C. Carlos Museum is located at 571 South Kilo Circle on the campus of Emory University, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. For more information about visiting the museum, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's visit to the Michael C. Carlos Museum.



