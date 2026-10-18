Eagles Nest Church pastor leads 'Souls to Polls' march in Roswell

The Brief Pastor Lee Jenkins led hundreds of people on a march to vote early after Sunday morning services in Roswell. The "Souls to the Polls" march moved from Eagles Nest Church down East Roswell Road. Organizers focused on boosting voter turnout and educating the community on civic engagement.



A Roswell pastor led hundreds of churchgoers and community members from Sunday service to an early voting site encouraging voter turnout.

What we know:

Pastor Lee Jenkins wrapped up Sunday service at Eagles Nest Church with a call for churchgoers to get informed and cast their ballots.

He then guided hundreds of people on a march down East Roswell Road to participate in early voting as part of a "Souls to the Polls" initiative.

Jenkins said group voting helps motivate people through friendly peer pressure.

He noted that the majority of the congregation is African American, adding that the march honors previous generations who fought for voting rights.

"Souls to the Polls is a reminder that the future of our community is shaped by all of us, and every eligible voter has a role to play," Jenkins said. "We care about our country, our state, and our community, and we’re showing it by showing up."

The effort comes just over a month after Eagles Nest Church opened its new Roswell campus inside a former Kohl's store.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of ballots cast during the Sunday event. It remains unknown how many additional early voting drives the church plans to host before Election Day.