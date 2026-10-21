Duluth broker, attorney charged in alleged Ponzi schemes

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The Brief Prosecutors say the two men ran investment schemes through Bailey’s company, Borg Global. Investors were promised returns of up to 16 times their money, but nearly $2 million was allegedly diverted. Bailey and Jones face federal fraud and money laundering charges; both are presumed innocent.



A Duluth investment broker and a Florida attorney have been charged in federal court with allegedly running two Ponzi schemes that collected nearly $2 million from investors, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Roosevelt Tobias "Toby" Bailey, 70, of Duluth, was arrested and arraigned Oct. 16. Alvin Jones, 58, of Tampa, was arrested and arraigned Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

An indictment alleges Bailey operated the schemes through his company, Borg Global, from October 2018 through October 2022. One program promised to double investments by buying and reselling precious metals and stones. Another promised returns of up to 16 times the investment within 30 to 90 days.

Prosecutors allege the money was not used for either program. Instead, Bailey allegedly diverted it to personal and business accounts and used some funds to pay earlier investors. Jones allegedly routed money from his law firm’s trust accounts to Bailey and kept a portion for himself.

Bailey faces seven counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and three money laundering counts. Jones faces one count of money laundering conspiracy and three money laundering counts.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.