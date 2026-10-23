Driver flees Cobb traffic stop before Atlanta crash

The Brief A driver in a red Dodge Charger fled a Cobb County police traffic stop Thursday night and entered southbound Interstate 75. Officers ended the pursuit and later found the vehicle had crashed at 14th Street and Techwood Drive in Atlanta. The driver ran from the scene and was not found. The person has been identified, and charges are pending.



A driver fled a Cobb County police traffic stop Thursday night before crashing in Atlanta and running from the scene, authorities said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier report.

What we know:

A uniformed officer stopped a red Dodge Charger near Windy Hill Road and Corporate Plaza Parkway at about 11:16 p.m. Oct. 22. The driver initially stopped but accelerated away as the officer approached, traveling at a high rate of speed onto southbound Interstate 75.

Officers pursued the vehicle but ended the chase after a short time. As they exited I-75 to return to Cobb County, one officer saw that the Charger had crashed at 14th Street and Techwood Drive.

Atlanta police and Georgia Tech police helped search for the driver, who had ran away, but did not locate the person. The driver has been identified, and charges are pending.

Atlanta police investigated the collision because it happened in Atlanta. No officers were reported injured.