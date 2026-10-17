Deputy rescues nearly a dozen chickens from burning coop in Barrow County

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The Brief A Barrow County sheriff's deputy rescued approximately eight to 10 chickens after responding to a fire. Deputy Sanson forced open the door of an engulfed coop and briefly stepped inside to pull the trapped birds to safety. Sheriff's officials commended the deputy for his quick thinking and compassion during the emergency response.



A Barrow County sheriff's deputy pulled nearly a dozen chickens from a burning coop while responding to a residential property fire, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputy Sanson was dispatched to a fire and arrived to find an outdoor shed and a nearby chicken coop engulfed in flames.

After learning several live chickens were trapped inside, the deputy forced open the coop door. Sanson briefly stepped inside the smoke and heat to free the birds, successfully pulling approximately eight to 10 chickens to safety before the fire could spread further through the coop.

Sheriff's officials commended the deputy for his quick intervention for saving the chickens.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific street address where the fire occurred.

Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire to start.