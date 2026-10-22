Deputies seek person of interest in Spalding County car break-in

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The Brief The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a vehicle break-in. Deputies responded on Oct. 8 to North Expressway in Griffin, where several items were taken from a vehicle's center console. Surveillance cameras captured the individual, but investigators have not yet identified them.



The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest captured on surveillance video during a car break-in earlier this month.

What we know:

Deputies responded on Oct. 8 to the 2900 block of North Expressway, in Griffin, following a report of a car break-in.

Investigators discovered that someone entered a parked vehicle and allegedly stole several items directly from the center console.

Surveillance cameras captured an individual on video at the scene, but deputies have not yet been able to confirm the person's identity.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified what items were taken from the center console or provided an estimated value of the stolen items.

Officials have also not released a detailed physical description of the individual, noting the limited quality of the surveillance photo.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. N. McCray with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-5453.