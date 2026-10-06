DeKalb County considers environmental impact study on data centers

The Brief DeKalb County leaders are weighing a proposal to commission an outside study on how data centers affect local environment and health. A countywide moratorium currently blocks new data center zoning or construction applications through March. County Commissioner Ted Terry introduced the measure to study air, water and noise impacts before considering whether to lift the development freeze.



DeKalb County officials are considering a proposal to commission an independent study examining the environmental and health impacts of local data center developments.

DeKalb data center proposal

What we know:

DeKalb County commissioners discussed a proposal Tuesday night at Dunwoody City Hall to bring in a third-party group to evaluate how large data centers impact local land, water and air.

Commissioner Ted Terry introduced the measure to ensure health and environmental effects are understood before decisions are made on future developments.

The board did not take a vote Tuesday, but members placed the proposal on the agenda for their next full meeting on Tuesday.

Community health concerns

What they're saying:

Some local residents oppose hyperscale facility expansions, raising concerns over water systems, increased power demands and rising residential utility bills.

Resident Gina Mangham said the issue centers on resident health, quality of life and rising noise pollution. Resident Rosalind McIntyre warned about heat islands and air pollution.

Terry emphasized that he wants to limit the scale of future developments, require renewable energy, ban diesel generators and enforce buffer zones around neighborhoods.

Existing development freeze

The backstory:

DeKalb County currently operates under a moratorium that pauses new data center applications through March.

According to Terry, no applications for zoning or building data centers can be received while the moratorium remains active.

DeKalb data center study

What we don't know:

Commissioners have not yet selected an outside firm to conduct the third-party study.

It remains unknown whether the board will officially approve funding for the environmental study during their upcoming vote on Tuesday.