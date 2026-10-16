Dead raccoon tests positive for rabies in Decatur neighborhood

The Brief A dead raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Meadow Rock Drive area, DeKalb County officials confirmed Friday. Georgia remains an endemic state where rabies stays active year-round among wildlife populations. Authorities urge residents to vaccinate pets, secure trash, and report any animal bites immediately.



A dead raccoon found in the Meadow Rock Drive area of Decatur tested positive for rabies, prompting county officials to warn residents about preventative safety measures.

DeKalb rabies risk

What we know:

A dead raccoon tested positive for rabies Friday in the Meadow Rock Drive area of Decatur. Georgia is an endemic state where the brain-affecting virus remains present throughout the entire year, making annual local animal cases common across the county.

The virus spreads through saliva, typically when an infected animal bites another creature or a person. Vaccinations protect humans and domestic animals effectively against transmission. Pet owners must vaccinate their animals every year and register the tags directly with DeKalb County Animal Control.

Officials advise neighbors to secure trash cans, eliminate outdoor feeding stations, and keep a close eye on pets for unusual behavior. Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal needs immediate medical attention.

County animal response

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether any people or domestic pets came into direct contact with the infected raccoon before its discovery.

What you can do:

DeKalb County Animal Control traps wild animals only when a domestic pet or a person has been bitten or scratched.

Residents can reach animal control at 404-294-2996, ext. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For help after normal business hours, residents should call 404-294-2519.