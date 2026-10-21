Cupcake run ends with a kitten rescue in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Nicole was on her way to North Springs High School with her husband, Brandon, and a birthday cupcake mission when another driver started honking and waving frantically. The driver told them a kitten was underneath their car.
What we know:
Brandon checked beneath the vehicle but didn’t see the kitten. Then they heard a faint "mew, mew, mew" and pulled over.
Looking around the wheel arches, Brandon spotted a puff of black fur tucked near the shock absorber and coil spring.
Sandy Springs firefighters and police officers came to help get the kitten out. Brandon knew what to do next: "You give me the baby."
Friday Shadow finds a home
The couple took the kitten to a nearby veterinarian, where he got a clean bill of health. They named him Friday Shadow: "Friday" for the day of the rescue, and "Shadow" because the black kitten follows them everywhere.
Nicole, who teaches journalism and literature, had been picking up cupcakes for her students’ monthly birthday celebration. Now the couple has a new little reason to remember that an ordinary errand can turn into something special.
They’re completing the paperwork to make Friday Shadow’s adoption official.