Coweta County ATV crash: 8-year-old killed on Pate Road in Newnan

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The Brief An 8-year-old child died Monday following an ATV crash along Pate Road in Coweta County. First responders rushed to the 100 block of Pate Road in Newnan after the deadly off-road wreck. Aerial footage from SKYFOX 5 captured emergency crews and patrol vehicles gathered along the wooded dirt road.



An 8-year-old child was killed Monday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Coweta County, prompting emergency crews to rush to a rural neighborhood.

Coweta County fatal crash

What we know:

Emergency crews were called Monday to the 100 block of Pate Road in Newnan.

An 8-year-old child died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to information confirmed by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Aerial footage captures the entrance to Pate Road adjacent to a local church where emergency units mobilized following a fatal off-road vehicle accident involving an 8-year-old child in Coweta County on October 19, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene as emergency responders gathered along a narrow dirt and gravel roadway flanked by heavy woods.

A law enforcement vehicle with flashing blue and red lights was stopped near a home and a parked white pickup truck while personnel surveyed the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's name or confirmed the sequence of events leading up to the fatal collision.

A law enforcement vehicle with emergency lights activated sits parked outside a rural home as authorities investigate a fatal ATV collision involving an 8-year-old child along Pate Road in Newnan on October 19, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Officials have not confirmed whether anyone else was on the ATV or if any other people were injured.

What's next:

Investigators remain at the scene working to determine what caused the vehicle to crash.

First responders confer along an unpaved roadway as investigators work to determine what caused a deadly off-road vehicle crash that killed an 8-year-old child in the 100 block of Pate Road in Coweta County on October 19, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Officials have not announced whether any charges are pending in connection with the incident.