Commissioner arrested, jail plans, cat rescue and growing jackpot

The Brief Baldwin County Commission Chair Kendrick Butts was arrested after allegedly threatening a family member in Milledgeville. Athens-Clarke County jail officials announced new video, medical and security upgrades after inmate deaths last year. Lee County animal control workers freed a cat trapped in a can; the Powerball jackpot rose to $635 million.



This morning’s briefs include a Baldwin County commissioner’s arrest, planned jail upgrades in Athens-Clarke County, a cat rescue in Lee County and a $635 million Powerball jackpot.

Baldwin County commission chair charged

What we know:

Baldwin County Commission Chair Kendrick Butts was arrested after a family member told deputies he threatened her life following an argument at their Milledgeville home last week, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the relative provided audio from an indoor Ring camera that captured Butts acknowledging the threat during a phone call.

Investigators said no physical violence occurred. Butts was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

Athens-Clarke County Jail announces upgrades

What we know:

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office announced improvements to the Athens-Clarke County Jail after acknowledging inmate deaths last year.

Plans include bringing back on-site video communication with inmates, a facilitywide technology upgrade, new medical equipment and updated security cameras.

Animal control rescues cat from can

What we know:

Lee County animal control workers rescued a stray cat with a SpaghettiOs can stuck around its head after receiving a tip from a concerned resident.

A 22-second video of the rescue has drawn more than 1,600 views on social media.

Workers urged people to secure their trash, warning that litter can endanger wildlife and pets.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $635 million

What we know:

No ticket matched all the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, raising the estimated jackpot to $635 million. The cash option is about $267.5 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.