Former Clarke County jail officer arrested on kidnapping, battery charges

The Brief An 18-year-old probationary detention officer was fired and arrested following an off-duty misconduct investigation in Clarke County. Jayden Antwon Cole faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, and violation of oath of office. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is leading the ongoing criminal investigation.



An 18-year-old probationary detention officer at the Clarke County Jail was fired and arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including kidnapping and battery, police said.

What we know:

The Clarke County Sheriff's Office said it learned of criminal allegations involving the off-duty conduct of Jayden Antwon Cole. Following the report, officials immediately fired Cole from his position at the jail.

Cole faces criminal charges including violation of oath of office, battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is leading the criminal investigation into the incident.

What they're saying:

Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams emphasized that the sheriff's office holds its employees to strict ethical standards.

"As sworn officers, we must uphold the law, maintain public trust, and ensure the safety and security of the community we serve," Williams said. "We will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust. Violators of the law will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the circumstances of Cole's arrest, what led up to the alleged conduct, or information about any victims involved.