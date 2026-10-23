Civil rights activist and MLK aide Tom Houck dies, Atlanta leaders say

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The Brief Tom Houck, a prominent civil rights activist, former aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and veteran media personality, has died, Atlanta officials announced. Houck joined the SCLC executive staff as its youngest member, drove for Dr. King, and worked alongside leaders like John Lewis to register minority voters across the South. The Atlanta City Council announced it will honor Houck's decades of advocacy and civil rights preservation with a moment of silence at its Nov. 2 meeting.



Tom Houck, a dedicated civil rights activist who served as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s driver and went on to become a fixture in Atlanta media and politics, has died, city officials announced.

What we know:

Houck dedicated decades of his life to expanding voting rights and shaping Atlanta’s political landscape. As the youngest member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference executive staff, Houck worked closely with King and his family, serving as King's personal driver during pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

Alongside leaders such as John Lewis and Julian Bond, Houck organized grassroots efforts to register and mobilize minority voters across the South. His political organizing helped pave the way for numerous campaigns, assisting in the elections of mayors, members of Congress and governors.

Houck later became a widely known media voice across Georgia. He served for years as a regular panelist on the weekly public affairs show "The Georgia Gang" and hosted a popular radio talk show that frequently featured state and local political leaders. In his later years, Houck focused on preserving Atlanta's civil rights legacy so the movement's history would remain accessible to future generations.

What they're saying:

The Atlanta City Council released a statement expressing sadness over Houck's death and honoring his lifelong contributions to the city and the broader civil rights movement.

"Tom Houck helped shape Atlanta, committing his life to advocating for voting rights for communities that were historically denied their right to share in our democracy," the council said. "Generations of leaders relied on his support as the youngest member of the SCLC executive staff, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s driver, working alongside John Lewis and Julian Bond to mobilize minority voters throughout the South, and helping elect mayors, congressmembers, and governors."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released Houck’s cause of death, the exact date of his passing, or his age. Information regarding memorial services, funeral arrangements, or surviving family members has also not yet been announced.