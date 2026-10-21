Casting Call: Rodeo roles, MrBeast job and more
ATLANTA - Here are this week’s casting calls and job opportunities!
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Thunder Road, Season 1
- Casting: Male actors in their 20s to play interns; any ethnicity
- Filming: Oct. 27 in Fayetteville
- Paid opportunity
- Apply: submit.catrettcasting.com
2. Rodeo
- Casting: Cowboy types, buckle bunny types and rodeo goers; any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18 and older
- Filming: Nov. 3, 4 or 5
- Paid opportunity
- Submit: Three photos, including a full-body photo and a dated selfie; age, height, weight and contact information. Wear Western clothing in your photos if you have it.
- Email: Extras@RoselockeCasting.com
- Subject line: YEE HAW
3. National Insurance Brand Shoot
- Casting: Business professional and retiree types; any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18 and older
- Filming: One day between Nov. 16 and 20 in Savannah
- Paid opportunity
- Submit: Name, height, contact information, confirmation that you can work in Savannah and are available for the dates, recent headshots and full-body photos. You must be able to get yourself to Savannah and work as a local; transportation and accommodations are not provided.
- Email: AlexisLeggettCasting@gmail.com
- Subject line: INSURANCE SHOOT_FULL NAME
JOBS
Production Manager — SCAD, Savannah
Duties:
- Oversee film, TV, theater and live productions.
- Coordinate schedules, teams and production logistics.
- Manage budgets, staffing and resources.
- Supervise technical quality and safety standards.
- Train and mentor students and production teams.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in production management or a related field.
- At least five years of experience in film, TV, theater or entertainment.
- Knowledge of production equipment and procedures.
- Proficiency in Adobe, CAD, QLab and Microsoft Office.
- Strong leadership, communication, organization and problem-solving skills.
- Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallSCADPM
Senior Recruiter — MrBeast
Duties:
- Manage full-cycle recruiting, from sourcing candidates through offers and onboarding.
- Recruit creative, production, technical and business talent.
- Work with department leaders to identify staffing needs and priorities.
- Conduct interviews, evaluate candidates and maintain strong candidate relationships.
- Build talent pipelines, improve hiring processes and track recruiting performance.
Qualifications:
- Four to six or more years of full-cycle recruiting experience, preferably in a high-growth organization.
- Experience hiring creative, production, technical or entertainment professionals.
- Proficiency with LinkedIn Recruiter, applicant tracking systems and proactive sourcing.
- Ability to manage multiple openings, assess candidates and advise hiring managers.
- Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallBeastSR
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Stay tuned for more updates!