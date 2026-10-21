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Casting Call: Rodeo roles, MrBeast job and more

By Tess Hammock/Contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published October 21, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
Published October 21, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
Casting Call: Rodeo roles, MrBeast job and more
Casting Call: Rodeo roles, MrBeast job and more

Casting Call: Rodeo roles, MrBeast job and more

This week’s casting calls include paid roles in a racing series filming Oct. 27 in Fayetteville and a rodeo project filming Nov. 3-5, along with a Savannah commercial shoot scheduled for one day between Nov. 16 and 20. The segment also highlights a production manager opening at SCAD’s Savannah campus and a senior recruiter job with MrBeast’s team. Check the full report for details on qualifications and how to apply.

ATLANTA - Here are this week’s casting calls and job opportunities!

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Thunder Road, Season 1

  • Casting: Male actors in their 20s to play interns; any ethnicity
  • Filming: Oct. 27 in Fayetteville
  • Paid opportunity
  • Apply: submit.catrettcasting.com

2. Rodeo

  • Casting: Cowboy types, buckle bunny types and rodeo goers; any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18 and older
  • Filming: Nov. 3, 4 or 5
  • Paid opportunity
  • Submit: Three photos, including a full-body photo and a dated selfie; age, height, weight and contact information. Wear Western clothing in your photos if you have it.
  • Email: Extras@RoselockeCasting.com
  • Subject line: YEE HAW

3. National Insurance Brand Shoot

  • Casting: Business professional and retiree types; any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18 and older
  • Filming: One day between Nov. 16 and 20 in Savannah
  • Paid opportunity
  • Submit: Name, height, contact information, confirmation that you can work in Savannah and are available for the dates, recent headshots and full-body photos. You must be able to get yourself to Savannah and work as a local; transportation and accommodations are not provided.
  • Email: AlexisLeggettCasting@gmail.com
  • Subject line: INSURANCE SHOOT_FULL NAME

JOBS

Production Manager — SCAD, Savannah

Duties:

  • Oversee film, TV, theater and live productions.
  • Coordinate schedules, teams and production logistics.
  • Manage budgets, staffing and resources.
  • Supervise technical quality and safety standards.
  • Train and mentor students and production teams.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in production management or a related field.
  • At least five years of experience in film, TV, theater or entertainment.
  • Knowledge of production equipment and procedures.
  • Proficiency in Adobe, CAD, QLab and Microsoft Office.
  • Strong leadership, communication, organization and problem-solving skills.
  • Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallSCADPM

Senior Recruiter — MrBeast

Duties:

  • Manage full-cycle recruiting, from sourcing candidates through offers and onboarding.
  • Recruit creative, production, technical and business talent.
  • Work with department leaders to identify staffing needs and priorities.
  • Conduct interviews, evaluate candidates and maintain strong candidate relationships.
  • Build talent pipelines, improve hiring processes and track recruiting performance.

Qualifications:

  • Four to six or more years of full-cycle recruiting experience, preferably in a high-growth organization.
  • Experience hiring creative, production, technical or entertainment professionals.
  • Proficiency with LinkedIn Recruiter, applicant tracking systems and proactive sourcing.
  • Ability to manage multiple openings, assess candidates and advise hiring managers.
  • Apply: tinyurl.com/CastingCallBeastSR

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Stay tuned for more updates!

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