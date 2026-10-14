Casting Call: 'Alligator,' NASCAR

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Nascar

Casting: Background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20s-30s

Filming: 10/24 in Talladega

PAID

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNASCAR

Project: Alligator

Casting:

a. Fair/ Carnival background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

b. Dunking game participant actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 10/22 in Conyers

PAID

Apply at hyltoncasting.com/churchfair

Project: Thunder Road

Casting: Hillbilly types, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 10/21 in Senoia

PAID

Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com

JOBS

Company: Synovus Bank Amphitheater

Role: Production Runner

Duties: Coordinate and deliver food and beverages to the band or talent

Retrieve and deliver equipment, paperwork, etc.

• Ensure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutter

• Assist with any other aspect of stage production, such as show pass and guest list distribution

• Assist Green Room Server with any needs of the artist

• Perform opening/running/closing side duties according to company practice and policy

• More...

Requirements:

• 3 years of work experience interacting with people in a positive environment Experience in a live music environment or comparable role

Must be able to lift or move up to 40 lbs. using proper lifting techniques

Intensely physical environment

More..

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPR

Company: Case-Mate

Position: Tik Tok LIVE Host

Duties:

• Host high energy LIVE shopping shows

Become knowledgeable of brand products

Work 1-2 2 hr shifts per week

Qualifications:

Must be Atlanta local

Good-natured

Able to handle comments/ questions

Must have viable transportation to studio

Submission info:

Send resume, headshot, and reel

Email: onairtalent@case-mate.com

Subject: HOST