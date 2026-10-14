Casting Call: 'Alligator,' NASCAR
ATLANTA - BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
Project: Nascar
Casting: Background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20s-30s
Filming: 10/24 in Talladega
PAID
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNASCAR
Project: Alligator
Casting:
a. Fair/ Carnival background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
b. Dunking game participant actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 10/22 in Conyers
PAID
Apply at hyltoncasting.com/churchfair
Project: Thunder Road
Casting: Hillbilly types, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 10/21 in Senoia
PAID
Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com
JOBS
Company: Synovus Bank Amphitheater
Role: Production Runner
Duties: Coordinate and deliver food and beverages to the band or talent
Retrieve and deliver equipment, paperwork, etc.
• Ensure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutter
• Assist with any other aspect of stage production, such as show pass and guest list distribution
• Assist Green Room Server with any needs of the artist
• Perform opening/running/closing side duties according to company practice and policy
• More...
Requirements:
• 3 years of work experience interacting with people in a positive environment Experience in a live music environment or comparable role
Must be able to lift or move up to 40 lbs. using proper lifting techniques
Intensely physical environment
More..
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPR
Company: Case-Mate
Position: Tik Tok LIVE Host
Duties:
• Host high energy LIVE shopping shows
Become knowledgeable of brand products
Work 1-2 2 hr shifts per week
Qualifications:
Must be Atlanta local
Good-natured
Able to handle comments/ questions
Must have viable transportation to studio
Submission info:
Send resume, headshot, and reel
Email: onairtalent@case-mate.com
Subject: HOST