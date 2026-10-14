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Casting Call: 'Alligator,' NASCAR

By Tess Hammock FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published October 14, 2026 9:56 AM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 9:56 AM EDT
Casting Call: 10/14/26
Casting Call: 10/14/26

Casting Call: 10/14/26

Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared this week's casting call details, featuring multiple paid opportunities for background actors and local entertainment positions.   

ATLANTA - BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Nascar 

Casting: Background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20s-30s 

Filming: 10/24 in Talladega 

PAID 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNASCAR

Project: Alligator 

Casting: 

a. Fair/ Carnival background actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

b. Dunking game participant actors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: 10/22 in Conyers 

PAID 

Apply at hyltoncasting.com/churchfair

Project: Thunder Road 

Casting: Hillbilly types, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: 10/21 in Senoia 

PAID 

Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com

JOBS

Company: Synovus Bank Amphitheater 

Role: Production Runner 

Duties: Coordinate and deliver food and beverages to the band or talent 

Retrieve and deliver equipment, paperwork, etc. 

• Ensure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutter 

• Assist with any other aspect of stage production, such as show pass and guest list distribution 

• Assist Green Room Server with any needs of the artist 

• Perform opening/running/closing side duties according to company practice and policy 

• More... 

Requirements: 

• 3 years of work experience interacting with people in a positive environment Experience in a live music environment or comparable role 

Must be able to lift or move up to 40 lbs. using proper lifting techniques

Intensely physical environment

 More.. 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPR

Company: Case-Mate

Position: Tik Tok LIVE Host

Duties:

• Host high energy LIVE shopping shows

Become knowledgeable of brand products

Work 1-2 2 hr shifts per week

Qualifications:

Must be Atlanta local

Good-natured

Able to handle comments/ questions

Must have viable transportation to studio

Submission info:

Send resume, headshot, and reel

Email: onairtalent@case-mate.com

Subject: HOST

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