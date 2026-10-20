'Blue Ridge Witch' legend comes to life in Norcross ghost tour

The Brief Lionheart Theatre Company is bringing back its popular Lawless Spirits walking tour this weekend, running Thursday through Sunday in Historic Downtown Norcross. The tour will take guests in and around the historic Old Methodist Church, which was built in 1877 and is now the theatre company’s home. This year's tour tells the story of Elizabeth Bradley, known as "the Blue Ridge Witch" to generations of Georgians.



If you grew up around Fannin County, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the name Elizabeth Tilley (sometimes spelled Tilly) Bradley. But who was she really — and how did she come to be known as "the Blue Ridge Witch" to generations of Georgians?

The tragic legend of Elizabeth Bradley and the violent family clash that led to her death is taking center stage this Halloween season thanks to Lionheart Theatre Company and its popular Lawless Spirits walking tour of Historic Downtown Norcross. Happening Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday, October 25th, the tour will take guests in and around the historic Old Methodist Church, which was built in 1877 and is now the theatre company’s home. At several stops along the way, actors will bring the story to life, portraying various members of the feuding Tilley and Stanley families.

"Every year I try to put together a collection of stories, of ghost stories," explains Lionheart Theatre Company founder and artistic director Tanya Gilmer. "And this year I thought it might be fun just to do one all the way through. So I Googled ‘Georgia witches,’ and there she was."

Lawless Spirits is directed by Gilmer, and cast members include Debbie McLaughlin as the central character.

"It was really interesting, because I have friends that live up in Blue Ridge," says McLaughlin. "So, when I heard the story, I looked it up and started reading about it, and actually visited the cemetery where she's buried."

Lionheart Theatre Company was founded in 2000, which means it's currently in its 26th season. Up next on the theatre's stage is the comedy "Heaven on Earth," opening November 6th.

Tour times are 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, and tickets are $18 per person. For more information on Lawless Spirits 2026, click here.