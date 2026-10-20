Atlanta officers use phone call to resolve armed standoff

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The Brief Atlanta police responded to a reported dispute involving a firearm Oct. 15 at a home on Ashby Terrace. Officers used a phone call and de-escalation techniques to persuade the suspect to leave the home. Laura Cash, 19, faces 11 charges; the victim received medical care.



Atlanta police officers used a phone call to persuade a woman suspected of assaulting her sister to leave a home during an armed standoff in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:52 p.m. Oct. 15 to 996 Ashby Terrace NW after receiving a report of a dispute involving a weapon. Police said they were told the 19-year-old suspect was inside the residence and had a firearm. Her sister and several friends were outside the home.

After officers established a perimeter and repeatedly ordered the suspect to come out over a public address system, Officers O. Murphy and T. Ross contacted her by phone. Their conversation persuaded her to exit the residence, and officers took her into custody without further incident, police said.

The victim received medical care for injuries sustained in the assault. The suspect, identified as Laura Cash, faces 11 charges, including aggravated assault, battery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple assault.