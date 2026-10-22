Atlanta man accused of firing shotgun at Acworth motel door

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The Brief Police arrested James Ticer, 56, after responding to a report of shots fired Oct. 12 at the Quality Inn in Acworth. Investigators say Ticer fired a shotgun at a motel roomâs door lock and threatened a guest in an adjoining room. Ticer faces four charges and is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.



Acworth police recently arrested an Atlanta man after they said he fired a shotgun at a motel room door and threatened a guest at the Quality Inn, 5035 Cowan Road.

What we know:

Officers responded Oct. 12 to a report of gunfire. While they were on the way, dispatchers provided a description of a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 6000 block of Lake Acworth Drive and detained the driver, identified as Ticer, without incident, police said.

Surveillance video and witness statements indicated Ticer paced outside Room 125 with a shotgun, repeatedly yelled, "FBI, open the door," and banged on the door, according to police. After several minutes, he allegedly fired at the doorâ€™s locking mechanism.

Police said Ticer also threatened to shoot a guest in an adjoining room who confronted him. Investigators said he admitted to firing the shotgun.

What's next:

Ticer was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property and impersonating a public officer. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.