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ATF offers $5K reward for man wanted in Bibb County fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 20, 2026 1:54 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 1:54 PM EDT
article

Brandon Joshuah Mallory. Courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brandon Joshuah Mallory.
    • Authorities say the 31-year-old is wanted in connection with a fire at a Macon home where four children escaped.
    • Mallory faces charges including arson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a man wanted in connection with a fire at a Macon home.

What we know:

Authorities say Brandon Joshuah Mallory, 31, is wanted after the fire, during which four children escaped. He faces several charges, including arson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Mallory is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mallory’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

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