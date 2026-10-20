ATF offers $5K reward for man wanted in Bibb County fire

article

The Brief The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brandon Joshuah Mallory. Authorities say the 31-year-old is wanted in connection with a fire at a Macon home where four children escaped. Mallory faces charges including arson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a man wanted in connection with a fire at a Macon home.

What we know:

Authorities say Brandon Joshuah Mallory, 31, is wanted after the fire, during which four children escaped. He faces several charges, including arson, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Mallory is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mallory’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF.