Apparent incendiary device thrown at Atlanta ICE building, FBI says

The Brief An apparent incendiary device was thrown at the downtown Atlanta ICE headquarters around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. No fire broke out, no one was hurt and the building did not appear to be damaged. Atlanta police and FBI agents investigated. Police are looking for suspects; no arrests or claims of responsibility were reported.



Atlanta police and FBI agents are investigating after an apparent incendiary device was thrown at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The object was thrown at the building on Ted Turner Drive around 9:30 p.m., according to police. No fire broke out, no one was injured and the building did not appear to be damaged.

Atlanta police blocked off the street while FBI agents and an evidence response team searched the scene. Law enforcement cleared the area around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities had not released details about the evidence collected or identified any suspects. No arrests had been made, and no person or group had claimed responsibility.