AJC poll finds mixed views on Georgia politicians’ 2028 bids

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The Brief The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new poll found 84% of likely Democratic voters want U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to run for president in 2028, though Ossoff has said he is not interested. Support for a potential U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock campaign is lower: 74% of likely Democrats favor it, while 54% of all likely voters oppose it. Likely voters are split on Gov. Brian Kemp running, while most oppose a presidential bid by former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Georgia voters have sharply different views about whether four prominent state politicians should seek the presidency in 2028, according to a new poll commissioned by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

The AJC poll found strong support among Democrats for Ossoff to run, even as the senator has repeatedly said he has "zero interest" in a presidential campaign. Voters were more divided about Warnock and Kemp, while Greene drew broad opposition.

Democrats favor an Ossoff run

Among likely Democratic voters, 84% said they would favor an Ossoff presidential bid. Nearly half of likely independent voters also support the idea.

But the state’s likely voters overall are more divided: 44% favor an Ossoff run and 50% oppose one. Ossoff has called speculation about a 2028 campaign "fantasy football" and pledged to serve a full six-year Senate term if he is reelected.

Warnock also has support among Democrats, but less than Ossoff. The poll found 74% of likely Democratic voters favor a Warnock campaign, while 20% oppose it. Among all likely voters, 36% favor a run and 54% oppose one.

Independent voters were more likely to oppose a Warnock bid: 50% were against it, compared with 33% who supported it.

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Kemp draws a divided response

Kemp’s presidential prospects also split voters. The poll found 77% of likely Republican voters favor a run, while 20% oppose one.

Across all likely voters, the results were evenly divided: 47% favored a Kemp campaign and 47% opposed it. The AJC poll also found nearly seven in 10 likely voters approve of Kemp’s performance as governor, including 94% of Republicans.

Greene faces broad opposition

Greene received the least support of the four politicians tested. Just 11% of likely voters said they would favor a presidential run, while 77% opposed one.

Even among likely Republican voters, 69% opposed a Greene campaign and 18% supported it. Among independents, opposition was 78%, compared with 8% who favored a run.

About the poll

The AJC poll surveyed 1,000 likely Georgia general election voters by telephone from Oct. 7-15. The University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs conducted the poll. Its margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.