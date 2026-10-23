AJC poll finds mixed views on Georgia politicians’ 2028 bids
ATLANTA - Georgia voters have sharply different views about whether four prominent state politicians should seek the presidency in 2028, according to a new poll commissioned by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
What we know:
The AJC poll found strong support among Democrats for Ossoff to run, even as the senator has repeatedly said he has "zero interest" in a presidential campaign. Voters were more divided about Warnock and Kemp, while Greene drew broad opposition.
Democrats favor an Ossoff run
Among likely Democratic voters, 84% said they would favor an Ossoff presidential bid. Nearly half of likely independent voters also support the idea.
But the state’s likely voters overall are more divided: 44% favor an Ossoff run and 50% oppose one. Ossoff has called speculation about a 2028 campaign "fantasy football" and pledged to serve a full six-year Senate term if he is reelected.
Warnock also has support among Democrats, but less than Ossoff. The poll found 74% of likely Democratic voters favor a Warnock campaign, while 20% oppose it. Among all likely voters, 36% favor a run and 54% oppose one.
Independent voters were more likely to oppose a Warnock bid: 50% were against it, compared with 33% who supported it.
OTHER RECENT POLL STORIES
Kemp draws a divided response
Kemp’s presidential prospects also split voters. The poll found 77% of likely Republican voters favor a run, while 20% oppose one.
Across all likely voters, the results were evenly divided: 47% favored a Kemp campaign and 47% opposed it. The AJC poll also found nearly seven in 10 likely voters approve of Kemp’s performance as governor, including 94% of Republicans.
Greene faces broad opposition
Greene received the least support of the four politicians tested. Just 11% of likely voters said they would favor a presidential run, while 77% opposed one.
Even among likely Republican voters, 69% opposed a Greene campaign and 18% supported it. Among independents, opposition was 78%, compared with 8% who favored a run.
About the poll
The AJC poll surveyed 1,000 likely Georgia general election voters by telephone from Oct. 7-15. The University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs conducted the poll. Its margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.