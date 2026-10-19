Airman killed at football game had Fort Stewart ties

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The Brief Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, who was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, died following a rappelling incident at a college football game in San Antonio. Patterson, a 15-year Air Force veteran and decorated instructor, was participating in a military demonstration before the UTSA-Navy game. The Air Force is investigating the incident, which delayed kickoff and prompted condolences from military and university officials.



An Air Force service member with ties to Fort Stewart, Georgia, has been identified as the man killed during a military demonstration before a college football game in Texas.

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What we know:

Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson died Saturday after an incident while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio's game against Navy.

Air Force officials identified Patterson on Sunday, confirming he was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and had served in the military for 15 years.

Patterson was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio. He worked as a Tactical Air Control Party instructor at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What happened at the Alamodome?

The backstory:

The fatal incident occurred during UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans celebration.

Four military personnel were scheduled to descend from the stadium rafters onto the football field approximately 15 minutes before kickoff.

During his descent, Patterson appeared to lose control and fall onto the field.

Emergency personnel treated him at the stadium before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The incident delayed the start of the football game by approximately 10 minutes.

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor described the accident as heartbreaking and said it affected the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Patterson remembered for military service

Dig deeper:

Patterson earned numerous military honors throughout his 15-year Air Force career, according to Stars and Stripes.

His decorations included the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, along with the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster.

In 2022, Patterson received the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year award at the Headquarters Air Force level.

Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, commander of the 57th Wing, said Patterson's death has deeply affected the military community.

"Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him," Mills said.

Mills said the Air Force is concentrating on supporting Patterson's family, friends and fellow service members.

Military officials have not announced what caused Patterson to fall or when the investigation is expected to be completed.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation, according to FOX News.