AI bot tied to Anthropic reaches public Georgia data hub
An artificial intelligence bot associated with tech company Anthropic accessed public voter data through Georgia's state data hub, election officials confirmed.
What we know:
The online activity did not breach the state's secure voter registration system or expose nonpublic files.
State officials discovered an automated program tied to AI startup Anthropic gathered public records hosted on Georgia's official data platform.
The software interacted strictly with public data feeds, leaving sensitive election infrastructure untouched.
"This was publicly available data accessed through our data hub," said Jordan Fuchs, Georgia's deputy secretary of state. "It did not get into the voter registration system."
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the exact date or duration of the data crawl.
It also remains unconfirmed what specific research or training projects Anthropic pursued using the downloaded state files.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, which confirmed the network details, as well as Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs.