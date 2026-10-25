The Brief An artificial intelligence bot linked to Anthropic reached publicly available voter files using Georgia's online data hub. State election officials confirmed the automated crawler never penetrated the core voter registration system or nonpublic records. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs emphasized that protected voter registration archives remained completely secure throughout the activity.



An artificial intelligence bot associated with tech company Anthropic accessed public voter data through Georgia's state data hub, election officials confirmed.

What we know:

The online activity did not breach the state's secure voter registration system or expose nonpublic files.

State officials discovered an automated program tied to AI startup Anthropic gathered public records hosted on Georgia's official data platform.

The software interacted strictly with public data feeds, leaving sensitive election infrastructure untouched.

"This was publicly available data accessed through our data hub," said Jordan Fuchs, Georgia's deputy secretary of state. "It did not get into the voter registration system."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact date or duration of the data crawl.

It also remains unconfirmed what specific research or training projects Anthropic pursued using the downloaded state files.