Possible suspect detained after 2 injured in Atlanta shooting: APD
ATLANTA - A possible suspect has been detained after gunfire left a man and a woman injured in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
The incident began around 3:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue SE when officers got the call for a person shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police confirmed he was awake and breathing, according to the department.
While officers investigated the Lakewood Avenue scene, a second call came in directing police to Interstate 75/85 Northbound near University Avenue SW, roughly a mile away from the original scene.
There, officers discovered a woman who had also been shot. She was awake and breathing when emergency crews took her to the hospital, police said.
Responding officers quickly tracked down and detained a person believed to be connected to the shootings.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two victims.
Police have not disclosed the motive or circumstances surrounding the gunfire.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by official statements from the Atlanta Police Department.