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Possible suspect detained after 2 injured in Atlanta shooting: APD

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SE Atlanta
Published October 17, 2026 4:32 PM EDT
Published October 17, 2026 4:32 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Atlanta police detained a possible suspect Saturday afternoon after a shooting left a man and a woman injured.
    • Officers found a man who had been shot on Lakewood Avenue SE and discovered a woman who had been shot near Interstate 75/85 Northbound and University Avenue SW.
    • Both victims were awake and breathing when taken to the hospital. 

ATLANTA - A possible suspect has been detained after gunfire left a man and a woman injured in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began around 3:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue SE when officers got the call for a person shot. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police confirmed he was awake and breathing, according to the department. 

While officers investigated the Lakewood Avenue scene, a second call came in directing police to Interstate 75/85 Northbound near University Avenue SW, roughly a mile away from the original scene. 

There, officers discovered a woman who had also been shot. She was awake and breathing when emergency crews took her to the hospital, police said. 

Responding officers quickly tracked down and detained a person believed to be connected to the shootings.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two victims.

Police have not disclosed the motive or circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by official statements from the Atlanta Police Department.

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